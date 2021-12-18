Nearly 1.3K meals to be delivered Saturday through 'Operation Others'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday morning, 1,294 meals will be distributed to serve 4,857 people, about 1,200 families, in the area through Operation Others.

The annual Christmastime charity operation has been student-led for 54 years and aims to provide food for families and educate on food insecurity.

The event has come a long way since its humble beginnings in 1967, when it was run by Creighton Preparatory School students and assembled food to feed about 500 people. Now Operation Others is an assembly of eight area Catholic High Schools, plus local businesses and organizations.

Recipients will receive a turkey, canned good, fruits and vegetables, bread and other donated items. The food will be delivered by Omaha-area volunteers from the headquarters of the event at Creighton Prep.

Omaha metro area high schools include Marian, Mercy, and Mount Michael Benedictine high schools, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart and Skutt, Gross and Roncalli Catholic high schools. The schools organize individual food item goals and meet throughout the semester to prepare for an efficient three hour food distribution.

