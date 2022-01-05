Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nearly 100 arrests in LPD's month-long Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Michael Albans/ASSOCIATED PRESS
File: In this photo taken Aug. 20, 2010, a patron sits at the bar at the Kettlehouse Brewery in Missoula, Mont. Montana has long been a state where you could crack open a beer and drive down the interstate just about as fast as you liked. Drinking and driving was legal until 2003, when it was changed only under heavy federal duress, and there was no specified speed limit on major highways. But spurred by the high-profile death last year of a highway patrolman at the hands of an intoxicated driver, Montana's Old West drinking and driving culture is in retreat.
Drunk Driving
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 11:57:54-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday the City of Lincoln and the Lincoln Police Department announced the results of the month-long Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DWI campaign results.

A total of 93 DWI/DUI arrests were made in the period spanning from Dec. 1, 2021 to Jan. 1.

This eclipses the previous campaign by an increase of 66%, when there were 56 arrests during the 2020 project. Officers took a zero tolerance approach to the traffic enforcement for drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Of this year's campaign, the LPD specified in a news release that nearly one quarter of the arrests, or 21 of the 93 arrests, were as a result of car accident investigations. Further, there were nine arrests for minors, considered to be under the age of 21, for DUI.

There was also an arrest wherein a driver's BAC was .357. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism specifies that a BAC of .310 or above can be fatal.

Funding for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign was made possible by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018