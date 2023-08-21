Nearly 2,500 lose power in Council Bluffs as scorching heat continues

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nearly 2,500 MidAmerican Energy customers lost power Monday morning as the height of another hot day approached.

The outage happened at 10:15 a.m. and the cause isn't yet known, a MidAmerican spokesperson told 3 News Now.

At around 11:45 a.m., power was restored to all but about 650 customers by rerouting supply by switching circuits. Crews, however, were still looking for a cause.

