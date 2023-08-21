Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nearly 2,500 lose power in Council Bluffs as scorching heat continues

Most were restored by rerouting supply in 90 minutes
Thousands evacuate Outer Banks after power outage
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Andreas Rentz
FILE: Scripps News
Thousands evacuate Outer Banks after power outage
Posted at 12:05 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 13:07:14-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nearly 2,500 MidAmerican Energy customers lost power Monday morning as the height of another hot day approached.

The outage happened at 10:15 a.m. and the cause isn't yet known, a MidAmerican spokesperson told 3 News Now.

At around 11:45 a.m., power was restored to all but about 650 customers by rerouting supply by switching circuits. Crews, however, were still looking for a cause.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018