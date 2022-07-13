Nearly 400 box fans donated to Salvation Army on Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With summer heat on the rise, a community effort is bringing cooler options to those in need.

Westlake Ace Hardware delivered nearly 400 box fans to the Salvation Army Wednesday morning.

The fans and money for the fans were donated by customers as part of the box fan drive.

"We're very grateful. This is the tenth year of the fan program so thousands of fans have been given to people in need through this wonderful partnership and we are so very grateful for the continued support of the community," Kelsie Moreno, captain at the Salvation Army, said.

A crew from Two Men and a Truck took the donated fans over to the Salvation Army Burrows Center for Help and Hope at 61st and Northwest Radial Highway where they will be distributed.

