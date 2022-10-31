Watch Now
Nearly 600 lbs of drugs collected in Omaha metro for National Drug Take Back Day

Patrick Sison/AP
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
Posted at 7:42 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 08:42:57-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department took part in National Drug Take Back Day this weekend.

They collected 26 trash bags, totaling 592 pounds worth of prescription drugs, illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

All the items collected were turned over to the DEA for safe disposal.

Drug Take Back Day gives people an opportunity to clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in prescription drugs safely and anonymously.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
