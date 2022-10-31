Nearly 600 lbs of drugs collected in Omaha metro for National Drug Take Back Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department took part in National Drug Take Back Day this weekend.

They collected 26 trash bags, totaling 592 pounds worth of prescription drugs, illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

All the items collected were turned over to the DEA for safe disposal.

Drug Take Back Day gives people an opportunity to clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in prescription drugs safely and anonymously.

