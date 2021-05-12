Watch
Neary concedes to Mayor Stothert, several city council races remain close

Posted at 9:12 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 22:18:22-04

OMAHA, Neb — By 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night the Omaha mayoral race was all but sewn up by Mayor Jean Stothert. RJ Neary took the stage at his campaign headquarters and conceded the race to the incumbent with a short speech to his supporters.

Stothert, the presumptive winner, is likely to be sworn-in to an unprecedented third term as Omaha's mayor.

