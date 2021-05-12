Neary concedes to Mayor Stothert, several city council races remain close

OMAHA, Neb — By 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night the Omaha mayoral race was all but sewn up by Mayor Jean Stothert. RJ Neary took the stage at his campaign headquarters and conceded the race to the incumbent with a short speech to his supporters.

@NearyforOmaha says he’s called Mayor Jean Stothert to congratulate her on a win. He says he is proud of the clean campaign he ran. pic.twitter.com/3XCaUG9cx1 — Jessika Eidson KMTV (@JessikaEidsonTV) May 12, 2021

Stothert, the presumptive winner, is likely to be sworn-in to an unprecedented third term as Omaha's mayor.

