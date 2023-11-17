Nebraska abortion rights supporters launch petition drive

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Supporters of abortion rights in Nebraska launched a petition drive on Thursday.

They're proposing a constitutional amendment.

To bring it to Nebraska ballots in November 2024, they'll need 10% of Nebraska's registered voters to sign by July 3. They'll also need 5% of registered voters in 38 of Nebraska's 93 counties.

It would create a right to abortion before "fetal viability" or "when needed to protect the life or health of the pregnant patient." The petition defines as "when, in the professional judgment of the patient’s treating health care practitioner, there is a significant likelihood of the fetus’ sustained survival outside the uterus without the application of extraordinary medical measures."

