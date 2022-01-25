Nebraska achieves lowest unemployment rate on record

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska’s unemployment rate dipped to a historic, national low once again last month. The Nebraska Department of Labor reports a state unemployment rate of 1.7% in December.

Nebrasaka retained its spot as the state with the lowest rate of unemployment in the nation, followed by Utah with a 1.9% rate and Oklahoma with 2.3%. Nebraska’s rate of unemployment is also the lowest on record since data collection began in 1976, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The state has kept the lowest rate through much of the coronavirus pandemic. The November rate was 1.8%. The December rate was even lower in Nebraska’s largest cities, with the Omaha area reporting a 1.6% rate, the Lincoln area reporting 1.1%, and the Grand Island area reporting 1.4%,

