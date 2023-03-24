Nebraska advances bill banning transgender care for minors, despite promised filibuster

LINCOLN, Neb (KMTV) — Nebraska has advanced a bill banning transgender care for minors, despite a promised filibuster that could grind the session to a halt.

But before a vote was cast, opponents tried one last time to convince the conservative body to kill LB 574.

“Feel it in your heart, I know it is there. Look into the eyes of these kids, and these parents who are hurting at the very sight of this conversation. Please, stop it!” said Senator Jen Day during the debate on LB 574.

To folks who watch at home, the debates in the legislature can seem detached.

But the passion and emotions were on full display for this week’s debate on gender-affirming care for minors.

“This is the only type of medical treatment where the child dictates the desired outcome and the parents and medical professionals are expected to concur. We are doing our children a disservice by not being strong on this,” said Senator Kathleen Kauth, the introducer of LB 574, during debate on Wednesday.

The stakes of this week’s debate were far higher than any other this session.

Opponents promised to filibuster every bill if 574 advances and they made it clear on Thursday that those are promises they intend to keep.

“We have made it clear that this is the line in the sand. People have said, what if we go after your bills? What if we put a bunch of bills introduced by progressives on the agenda are you going to filibuster those too? Yes, because we are not like you,” said Senator Megan Hunt.

Despite stiff opposition and hours of contentious debate, the vote to invoke cloture passed. Getting the bare minimum of 33 votes to end debate.

The bill passes onto the next round with a vote of 30 'yays' to 17 'nays' and two senators, Brandt and Hughes, not voting.

It was a disappointing outcome for opponents but the battle isn’t over yet.

“We want our community to live and fight another day. We are not giving up. We refuse to be the adults who give up on the trans youth of Nebraska,” said Abbi Swatsworth, executive Director of OutNebraska.

Thursday's vote showed that the promised filibuster was not enough to kill LB 574 outright but the bill isn’t law yet.

It still has at least two more rounds of debate, and it must pass both, before it heads to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.



***

Senators were emotional at times while debating the bill. Watch some of their statements below.

Sen. Kathleen Kauth

Sen. Kathleen Kauth speaks about her bill banning gender-affirming care for minors

Sen. Jen Day

Sen. Jen Day speaks about a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors

Sen. Ben Hansen

Sen. Ben Hansen speaks about a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors

Sen. Lyn Walz

Sen. Lyn Walz speaks about a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors

Sen. John Frederickson

Nebraska Sen. John Frederickson speaks about gender-affirming care bill

Sen. John Lowe

Sen. John Lowe speaks about a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh speaks about a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors

Sen. Megan Hunt