Nebraska advances bill to lay groundwork for suicide hotline

<p>Call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It provides free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people in suicidal crisis or distress.</p>
How to get help for someone who might be suicidal
Posted at 2:28 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 15:28:37-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill to lay the groundwork for an emergency suicide and mental health hotline. Senators gave the measure first-round approval with a 41-0 vote.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln introduced the measure in response to a new federal law that will create a 988 number for suicide prevention calls. The bill would create a task force with local stakeholders to help the state prepare and see what resources are needed.

Some lawmakers raised concerns that the task force could eventually come back with a funding request, which could mean a new fee imposed on phone bills.

