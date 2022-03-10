Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nebraska advances small business emergency grant program

nebraska capitol.jpg
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Associated Press
nebraska capitol.jpg
Posted at 10:45 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 11:45:11-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have given initial approval to a grant program for small businesses that are hit by natural disasters, pandemics or other emergencies, but it won’t get any money this year.

The bill advanced, 32-0, through the first of three required votes in the Legislature. Sen. Anna Wishart, of Lincoln, says she introduced the measure to help local businesses that face future hardships beyond their control.

Wishart says it was inspired by assistance that went to businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Business groups support the measure, but some lawmakers questioned whether it was necessary.

The original measure would have included $20 million in funding, but that portion was stripped out of the bill before lawmakers advanced it.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018