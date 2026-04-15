'It made my blood boil, my skin crawl': Dad speaks out following knife attack on his son

Casey Hillman says he was up late into the night thinking about the attack on his son and how an inch could have made the difference between life and death. He spoke with KMTV's Greta Goede in an exclusive sit down interview to discuss how his son, Cyler, 3, is recovering and his reaction to learning the woman police say kidnapped and attacked him at an Omaha Walmart had previously faced charges for violent crimes.

Hillman's church, All Seasons, has set up a gofundme for the family. Click here to donate.

Tune in to KMTV at 5, 6, 10 to hear more from this family.

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