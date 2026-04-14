Police: Woman killed after kidnapping, cutting 3 year old in Omaha Walmart

UPDATE:

A woman is dead after police say an officer shot a woman who cut a child with a knife. The deceased woman approached a woman and 3 year old child in the store, threatened them with a knife, and forced the child's caretaker to walk through the store in front of the cart while she pushed it just behind her, according to Omaha Police Deputy Chief Scott Gray.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect with a knife to the child's face, as police approached they say the suspect cut the child's face, after seeing this they shot the suspect, killing her, Gray said.

Officers currently believe the suspect shoplifted the knife used to cut the child.

Watch: Omaha Police press conference

Police describe kidnapping, cutting, and fatal shooting at Omaha Walmart

ORIGINAL STORY:

A police investigation is underway after a reported shooting at a Walmart in central Omaha Tuesday morning. Police have blocked access to the parking lot and have also closed southbound 72nd Street while they investigate.

Walmart employees have told KMTV reporters that they are not being allowed into the building.

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