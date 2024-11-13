Nebraska AG alleges influencer scammed others in "drop-shipping" scheme

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers has filed a lawsuit against a Nebraska-based influencer who allegedly acted as part of a scheme that took three million dollars from other Nebraskans.

In a legal complaint Elizabeth Friesen and several co-defendants are accused of getting at least 60 people to invest a minimum of $15,000 each to start online store fronts.

They then used the storefronts for a complex operation called "drop shipping" then requested more money for "inventory."

Defendants then allegedly used that money to buy luxury homes, a Lamborghini, a boat, and designer clothing. The Attorney General says investors never received those profits.

Hilgers says his office is seeking refunds on behalf of those consumers and civil penalties against the defendants.

