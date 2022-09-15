Nebraska among first states to receive approval for EV charging infrastructure plan

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — There was a lot that went into 2021’s Bipartisan Infrastructure law.

In addition to improving roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure, the bill also set aside billions to build the infrastructure necessary to support more electric vehicles.

“Part of the infrastructure law we are investing $7.5 billion to build electric vehicle charging stations all across America,” said President Joe Biden at this year's Detroit Auto Show.

Over the last year, states have been developing their plans for the new EV infrastructure and Nebraska is among the 1st wave of 35 states to have their plans approved.

Nebraska’s plan focuses mostly on the I-80 corridor and calls for 437 charging ports to be built at intervals no more than 50 miles apart all the way from Wyoming to Iowa.

The plan also calls for charging ports to be installed on Highway 6 in Omaha to help better serve EVs within the city.

“Now we are choosing to build a better America, an America that is confronting the climate crisis with America’s workers leading the way,” said Biden.

Nebraska’s state plan for electric vehicle infrastructure will start to be implemented this year with the first phase of the program is expected to run until 2027.

