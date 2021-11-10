Nebraska Appleseed joined by state senator in the fight for $15

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, a Nebraska state senator joined local advocates with Nebraska Appleseed to discuss raising the minimum wage.

Right now, the state's minimum wage is $9 an hour but a coalition is looking to increase it to $15 dollars an hour by 2026.

Nebraska State Sen. Terrell McKinney says he would like to see businesses pay workers more, especially when considering the challenges they faced in the pandemic.

"The research from top economists shows that raising the minimum wage could and will have positive impacts on the economy with respect to those business owners, especially the small business owners,” he said. “Even so we cannot continue to underpay those that we deem as essential workers."

McKinney says a higher minimum wage could also help keep workers from leaving the state.

