Nebraska Army National Guard members return home after months abroad

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Today was a special day at Eppley Airfield. Members of a Nebraska Army National Guard arrived at the airport this morning, after abroad.

The Lincoln unit, Company G, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, makes medivac flights on Black Hawk helicopters.

The unit's 34 soldiers deployed in July 2020, spending 10 months in Kuwait and other countries in the Middle East.

“It’s hard when your son is so far away from home...the time change, the wifi was slow...it could be worse. We're lucky to communicate like that,” Lisa Woodward, mother to one of the returning National Guard members.

Woodward said she wouldn't be anywhere else except Eppley this morning, waiting for her son.

Following the reunion, guard members and family enjoyed lunch and visited.

