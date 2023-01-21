Nebraska Art Contest commemorates Black History Month

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Black History Month is almost here and a contest calls for students to commemorate it with art.

The Nebraska Black History Art Contest is open to K through 12th grade students and they're asked to create a piece of art focusing on Black history.

Students have the freedom to choose their own subject, person, place or event and use any medium.

“It's a creative outlet for not just children but for all of us,” said Donna Vaughn, coordinator for the Nebraska Black History Art Contest. “And then when we combine it with Black History Month, then it offers children an opportunity to look up a subject or an opportunity to do some research and then express it in the form of art.”

Artwork can be submitted to the Omaha Star Newspaper until March 7th or at school to their homeroom, social studies or art teachers.

Cash and other prizes, including Big Mama's gift certificates, will be given to winners in three categories – elementary, middle and high school.

More details are on the website blackhistoryartcontest.com.

