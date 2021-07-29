Nebraska Athletics staff member arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child

AUBURN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to court documents, a University of Nebraska Athletics Department staff member has been arrested on four alleged charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Brian Rosenthal, who serves as a Staff Writer/Creative Content Specialist for university's athletics department, faces the following charges out of Nemaha County:

01 Sexual assault/child-1st degree; Class 1B Felony Offense Date is 07/26/2021

02 Sexual assault/child-1st degree; Class 1B Felony Offense Date is 07/26/2021

03 Sexual assault/child-1st degree; Class 1B Felony Offense Date is 07/26/2021

04 Sexual assault/child-1st degree; Class 1B Felony Offense Date is 07/26/2021



According to the documents, Rosenthal allegedly engaged in “sexual penetration” with a minor child between the ages of 12-16 on four separate occasions in 2017 and 2018.

Rosenthal is scheduled to appear in court on August 3 in the Nemaha County Courthouse.

Rosenthal wrote about Huskers sports for Huskers.com and is a former sports reporter for the Lincoln Journal Star.

