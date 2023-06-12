Nebraska-based group raises awareness and funds for colon cancer research

COLON, Neb. (KMTV) — The Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force held its 15th Rollin to Colon bike ride on Sunday, inviting bikers from across the metro to ride for a good cause.

The ride started at D.C. West High School and went all the way to Colon Nebraska. That is 53 miles round trip.

This year, you didn't have to show up in person to get rolling to Colon. Bikers were also given the option to bike virtually, with some riders even joining in from Iowa and Wisconsin.

The annual ride is a fundraising event that raises awareness and fundraising for colon cancer research.

“It had to do with supporting the cause here. Make a donation ... go out with some friends and have an enjoyable ride in the morning. Little breezy but we're enjoying it,” Brian Gress, biker.

Nebraska has slightly higher than average rates of colon cancer and Iowa is among the top ten states where it's most prevalent.

“It's so preventable and curable if caught early. And a lot of that is just going to get that colonoscopy which you get now at the age of 45 not 50. And if you do have a family history of it we encourage you to talk to your doctor and start that screening earlier,” said Event Coordinator Lena Beeson.

All proceeds from the event go toward colon cancer prevention and detection in Nebraska.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.