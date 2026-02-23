Nebraska bill would require insurers to cover FDA-approved Alzheimer's and dementia treatments

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A new bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature, LB 1222, would require insurance companies to cover FDA-approved Alzheimer's treatments for the more than 35,000 Nebraskans living with the disease.

Alex DeGarmo, the Nebraska State government relations director for the Alzheimer's Association, is backing the legislation. DeGarmo lost his grandmother to dementia, and said the work is personal for him.

"My mom actually had to retire early and be her fulltime caregiver. I twas really tough on our family," he said.

Two newer drugs — Leqembi and Kisunla — have been shown to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease and dementia. DeGarmo said he has seen firsthand the impact the treatments can have.

"I spoke with a gentleman who has been on Leqembi for ten years - he was in one of the early clinical trials - and he's still running marathons," DeGarmo said.

Currently, Nebraskans are not guaranteed coverage for these treatments.

"Those over 65 are covered by Medicaid, but we're looking at about a thousand Nebraskans under the age of 65 who really may not have coverage," DeGarmo said.

The bill would require all insurance companies in the state to cover the treatments. It would also eliminate step-therapy, which requires patients to try a series of other, less-expensive treatments before accessing the newer drugs.

"What's really critical for these drugs is that you receive an early diagnosis and you start treatment while you're in the early stages," DeGarmo said.

Now the decision rests with state senators.

"Illinois was the first state to pass this coverage last year. We're trying to be number two in the country and really lead the way," DeGarmo said.

A public hearing for the bill is scheduled for Tuesday, February 24 at 1:30 p.m. in the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee at the Capitol.

You can make a public comment for the bill online before 8 a.m. Tuesday. To do that, or to learn more about the bill, click here.

