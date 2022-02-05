Watch
Nebraska Black History Art Contest underway for K-12 students

This year's theme is Black Health and Wellness.
Donna Vaughn
File Image of the Nebraska Black History Month Art Contest.
Nebraska Black History Month Art Contest
Posted at 11:46 AM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 12:46:51-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 10th Annual Nebraska Black History Art Contest is underway for K-12 students across Nebraska.

This year's theme is Black Health and Wellness. However, students can choose any subject or event that celebrates black history. They are also welcome to use any media they would like to use but it must be original work.

Students can submit their artwork until March, 7. The artwork can be turned in at school to their Homeroom, Social Studies, or Art teachers.

Art can also be turned into the Omaha Star newspaper located at 2216 N 24th Street.

Cash prizes will be awarded to winners in three categories: elementary, middle, and high school.

Prizes will be awarded via reception on Zoom.

For more information visit their website.

