Nebraska Board of Regents to consider amending 1999 ban on alcohol at Husker games

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The debate about whether alcohol sales should be allowed at some sporting events is about to heat up again.

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will consider amending the 1999 ban on alcohol at Husker games. That will happen at next week's board meeting.

The first opportunity to sell alcohol would be at the big ten wrestling championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena next month.

Alcohol has never been sold at Husker athletic events, but last August, beer sales were allowed inside Memorial Stadium during the Garth Brooks concert.

