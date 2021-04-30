Nebraska-born Arbor Day celebrated across the metro

Today is a national holiday with roots right here in Nebraska. It's Arbor Day — a day to celebrate and plant trees.

The day started as a newspaper editor's challenge back in 1872. There were several events around the metro on Friday.

If you didn't get a chance to plant a tree today, you can celebrate Arbor Day all weekend long by helping the group Keep Omaha Beautiful which plans to clean up area parks.

You can find out more by visiting https://www.keepomahabeautiful.org/what-we-do/upcoming-events/events.html .

