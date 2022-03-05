Nebraska-born mountain lion killed in Montana

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A mountain lion that was born in Nebraska has been killed in Montana, a first for both states.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that the mountain lion was just a kitten in 2018 when state biologists found it and a sibling in a den in the Pine Ridge area near Chadron and attached yellow ear tags.

The kitten wearing tag NE 78 eventually headed north, crossed Interstate 90 and put the Black Hills behind him.

He walked more than 250 miles, ending up near Ekalaka, Montana, in that state’s southeast corner, where he was killed during the state’s hunting season.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.