Nebraska Brewing Company hosts indoor Winter Farmer's Market

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Farmer’s markets are a staple activity in the warmer parts of the year but there aren't as many when things get cold.

But on Sunday folks got a chance to check out plenty of local vendors at an indoor farmer’s market.

The event was hosted at the Nebraska Brewing Company and featured vendors selling everything from donuts to jewelry among other things. The family-friendly event also had activities like arcade games and cornhole to keep everyone entertained while they support local small businesses.

“I would say total this is our fifth or sixth time doing this,” said Connor Kavulak. “We are seeing growth every time and when people see you aren't supporting just the big companies, you are supporting your friends, family, neighbors and the people around you, people are shelling out just for that.”

Nebraska Brewing Company said they are going to keep hosting the Winter’s Farmer’s Markets as long as the community keeps showing up to support local vendors.

