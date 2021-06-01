Watch
Nebraska Cancer Specialists offering free breakfast on June 7

Posted at 3:10 PM, Jun 01, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Nebraska Cancer Specialists is inviting the community to a free drive-thru breakfast on June 7 to celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day.

The breakfasts will be offered at the Midwest Cancer Center at 17201 Wright Street in Omaha and Petersen and Associates at 506 E Gold Coast Road in Papillion.

The breakfasts will be available from 7:30 a.m to 9:30 a.m.

“All survivors, family members, friends, caregivers, colleagues, neighbors, healthcare professionals – the entire community, is welcome to join us in celebration,” organizers said in a press release.

In addition to a free breakfast sandwich, people will also receive information regarding cancer prevention, research, integrative services, and a goodie bag.

