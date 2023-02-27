Nebraska changemakers, Black history celebrated at Sunday event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sunday local Black history makers and change makers were honored at a dinner celebrating local Black history and its impact on the community.

The inaugural event, hosted by North Omaha Community Partnership, allowed those attending to engage with their community through cultural enrichment, education and entertainment while also enjoying some delicious soul food.

“With us actually building a partnership and us doing events like this — when you hear about our youth nowadays on the news — its behind something tragic something bad,” said Tamika Mease, the president of North Omaha Community Partnership. “Having this event and inviting our youth out, educating them, and to promote self-love, and to teach them greatness comes from where you are and where you are from greatness has come from that same place.”

The event featured descendants of the DeWitty family performing a DeWitty, Nebraska settlement reenactment and also featured youth entrepreneurs as vendors.

“Our mission is, it's for everyone to know their family history and where they come from,” said Denise Scales, a descendent of DeWitty. “This will instill confidence into our youth that is our goal. We want everyone, no matter what your nationality, you should know your family history and where they come from. Everyone can do the same thing we are doing today because everyone has a history big or small and its important for family values.”

