Nebraska Community Blood Bank dealing with donation shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Nebraska Community Blood Bank continues to face a shortage of blood donations in the pandemic.

They held a blood drive Tuesday at the UNMC Center For Healthy Living. Ever since COVID-19 hit, the blood bank's supply has remained low to the point where they have under a three-day supply for all blood types.

Even as COVID-19 numbers are trending down, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank still has a big need. It's trying to get as many people to donate blood as they can.

"The need for blood is constant. It never stops," said account manager Robin Stewart. "We are doing everything we can to make sure that our appointments are filled, that people are understanding that they are helping the community when they are donating blood, and we're thankful for every donor that we get."

Right now, donors will receive a voucher for $5 off their $20 purchase at Noodles and Company.

