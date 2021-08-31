Nebraska Community Blood Bank facing shortage, urges donations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — During the pandemic, many blood drives were canceled and the effects are still being felt. According to a release from the Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB), it’s facing a shortage of life-saving blood and platelet donations.

The NCBB said, “More than 50% of the blood supply was lost when community blood drives were canceled due to COVID-19 this year, and the supply remains low (less than a 3-day supply of all blood types). Blood drives are resuming.”

You may be eligible to donate if you are:

In good health

17 years or older— or 16 with written parental consent (PDF available on NCBB.ORG)

At least 110 pounds

Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons

Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu

To make a donation appointment you can call 1-877-486-9414 or visit the NCBB website .

Upcoming drives:

Date Sponsor Location City Time 09/02/21 Lincoln Kiwanis Blood Drive Fellowship Community Church Lincoln 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm 09/13/21 Southeast Community College - Lincoln Campus 8800 O Street Lincoln 10:00 am - 2:00 pm 09/14/21 Concordia University - Seward 800 North Columbia Ave Seward 10:00 am - 3:00 pm 09/15/21 Southeast Community College - Milford 600 South State Street Milford 10:00 am - 3:00 pm 09/21/21 Crete Carrier Corporation 400 NW 56th Street Lincoln 8:00 am - 3:00 pm 09/21/21 Doane University 1014 Boswell Ave Crete 11:00 am - 3:00 pm 09/23/21 Methodist Health System 825 S. 169th Street Omaha 7:00 am - 12:00 pm

To sweeten the deal, all presenting donors from Thursday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 6th will be entered for a chance to win a grill the NCBB said.

