Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nebraska Community Blood Bank facing shortage, urges donations

Donate for a chance to win a grill
items.[0].image.alt
Wilfredo Lee/AP
File photo
blood donations bags
Posted at 10:36 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 12:03:40-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — During the pandemic, many blood drives were canceled and the effects are still being felt. According to a release from the Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB), it’s facing a shortage of life-saving blood and platelet donations.

The NCBB said, “More than 50% of the blood supply was lost when community blood drives were canceled due to COVID-19 this year, and the supply remains low (less than a 3-day supply of all blood types). Blood drives are resuming.”

You may be eligible to donate if you are:

  • In good health
  • 17 years or older— or 16 with written parental consent (PDF available on NCBB.ORG)
  • At least 110 pounds
  • Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons
  • Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu

To make a donation appointment you can call 1-877-486-9414 or visit the NCBB website.

Upcoming drives:

Date Sponsor Location CityTime
09/02/21Lincoln Kiwanis Blood DriveFellowship Community ChurchLincoln12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
09/13/21Southeast Community College - Lincoln Campus8800 O StreetLincoln10:00 am - 2:00 pm
09/14/21Concordia University - Seward800 North Columbia AveSeward10:00 am - 3:00 pm
09/15/21Southeast Community College - Milford600 South State StreetMilford10:00 am - 3:00 pm
09/21/21Crete Carrier Corporation400 NW 56th StreetLincoln8:00 am - 3:00 pm
09/21/21Doane University1014 Boswell Ave Crete11:00 am - 3:00 pm
09/23/21Methodist Health System825 S. 169th Street Omaha7:00 am - 12:00 pm

To sweeten the deal, all presenting donors from Thursday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 6th will be entered for a chance to win a grill the NCBB said.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018