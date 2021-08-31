Nebraska Community Blood Bank facing shortage, urges donations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — During the pandemic, many blood drives were canceled and the effects are still being felt. According to a release from the Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB), it’s facing a shortage of life-saving blood and platelet donations.
The NCBB said, “More than 50% of the blood supply was lost when community blood drives were canceled due to COVID-19 this year, and the supply remains low (less than a 3-day supply of all blood types). Blood drives are resuming.”
You may be eligible to donate if you are:
- In good health
- 17 years or older— or 16 with written parental consent (PDF available on NCBB.ORG)
- At least 110 pounds
- Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons
- Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu
To make a donation appointment you can call 1-877-486-9414 or visit the NCBB website.
Upcoming drives:
|Date
|Sponsor
|Location
|City
|Time
|09/02/21
|Lincoln Kiwanis Blood Drive
|Fellowship Community Church
|Lincoln
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|09/13/21
|Southeast Community College - Lincoln Campus
|8800 O Street
|Lincoln
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|09/14/21
|Concordia University - Seward
|800 North Columbia Ave
|Seward
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|09/15/21
|Southeast Community College - Milford
|600 South State Street
|Milford
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|09/21/21
|Crete Carrier Corporation
|400 NW 56th Street
|Lincoln
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|09/21/21
|Doane University
|1014 Boswell Ave
|Crete
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|09/23/21
|Methodist Health System
|825 S. 169th Street
|Omaha
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
To sweeten the deal, all presenting donors from Thursday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 6th will be entered for a chance to win a grill the NCBB said.
