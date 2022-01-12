Nebraska Community Blood Bank in need of donations amid nationwide blood shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s national blood donor month, but the Nebraska Community Blood Bank is having trouble finding enough donors to thank.

Throughout the pandemic, the NCBB has faced critically low levels of donations, often only having a one to three-day supply of all blood types.

The recent surge of COVID-19 cases has added to the problem, leading to fewer donors coming in and less blood drives being held across the city.

“One of the things that we’re seeing right now is that there are so many willing people who want to donate but we’ve had a lot of cancellations due to sickness. This is cold and flu season already, and then when we put the omicron variant on top of it, it makes it even more challenging for people to keep those appointments because of illness," said Kari Lundeen, Community Outreach Representative with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

Those who give blood through the Nebraska Community Blood Bank help patients in 23 healthcare facilities across the state.

For more information on how to donate, call (877) 486-9414 or visit their website.

The Omaha blood bank location is at 12100 Pacific St.

