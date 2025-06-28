Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon won't seek re-election according to reports

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon won’t seek re-election, according to multiple reports from national news outlets including CNN and Politico. Both cite sources close to the Bacon campaign who state the Nebraska congressmen has made his decision. Both report a formal announcement will likely come on Monday.

KMTV has reached out to Bacon’s office but has not heard back from the congressman. The Nebraska Republican Party released a statement Friday night. “We are still awaiting an official announcement from Congressman Bacon regarding his plans for 2026,” said Haile McAnally, Communications Director of the Nebraska Republican Party.

KMTV Anchor Mary Nelson sat down for an interview with Congressman Bacon in May and asked him about his plans seek another term. He told her he would have a decision by early summer. You can watch that interview below.

3 NEWS NOW EXCLUSIVE: Congressman Don Bacon on priorities, political future and weathering storms

