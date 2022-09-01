Nebraska corrections director and fire marshal resign effective in October

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced on Thursday that Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director (NDCS) Scott Frakes and State Fire Marshal Chris Cantrell will be leaving their posts in October. Ricketts congratulated both of them on their years of service.

Frakes announced his resignation after leading the state’s corrections agency since 2015, according to a news release from the governor's office.

State of Nebraska Scott Frakes

Ricketts said, in part, “(Frakes) has moved forward major capital construction projects, dramatically grown our corrections workforce, and guided the agency through the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. His automation of the sentence calculation process is one of many data-driven improvements he has made to the department. I appreciate Scott’s dedication to keeping Nebraskans safe, and I wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Frakes said it has been an honor to lead the department. His resignation is effective as of October 7, 2022.

Chris Cantrell also announced his resignation as the state’s fire marshal. He has served in that capacity since September 2018.

State of Nebraska Chris Cantrell

Ricketts said, in part, “Chris has been instrumental in the creation of the State’s Type 3 Incident Management Team. This team has allowed the State to take over command of incidents within our borders when the scope of disaster exceeds the capabilities of local responders. I’m grateful for Chris’ leadership, and the many enhancements he has made to our State Fire Marshal’s Office.”

Cantrell called serving as fire marshal an "amazing experience." His resignation is effective as of October 14, 2022.

At a later date, the Governor said he will announce Interim Directors to lead the Department of Correctional Services and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

