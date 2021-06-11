Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nebraska court rejects inmate's request for new murder trial

items.[0].image.alt
File
The Omaha World-Herald reports that a Douglas County judge on Tuesday sentenced 25-year-old Otis Walker to the maximum sentence for witness tampering, saying Walker's efforts to keep a witness from testifying amounted to an “effort to sabotage and hijack the justice system.”
gavel
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 14:19:37-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man serving a life sentence for murdering an Omaha woman in 1999 failed to win a new trial despite his claims that follow-up DNA testing exonerated him.

The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld the first-degree murder conviction of Daryle Duncan. Duncan was convicted in 2001 of fatally stabbing of one of his neighbors, Lucille Bennett. He also was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Duncan argued in his appeal that new DNA evidence found on two billfolds should have cleared his name.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018