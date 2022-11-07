Nebraska Daughters of the American Revolution unveil state's first America 250 marker

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Daughters of the American Revolution took the afternoon Sunday to dedicate the state's first America 250 patriot marker.

The group unveiled the new marker at Memorial Park as a memory of their patriot ancestors. It recognizes those who fought in the American Revolutionary War and signifies the 250th anniversary of the founding of our country.

This marker is only the first — there will be four total America 250 markers in the state.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.