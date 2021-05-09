Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nebraska death sentences continue despite no execution drugs

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nate Jenkins/AP
FILE - This July 7, 2010, file photo shows Nebraska's lethal injection chamber at the State Penitentiary in Lincoln, Neb. The owner of a pharmacy that provided drugs to Nebraska for use in a 2018 execution is expressing remorse for making the sale, but acknowledging that he knew that prison officials wanted them for a lethal injection. (AP Photo/Nate Jenkins, File)
Nebraska got lethal injection drugs for murderer from Omaha-area pharmacy
Posted at 11:16 AM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 12:16:57-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prosecutors have been successful in getting death sentences for convicted murderers, but as the state adds to its death row population, many who oversee the state's capital punishment largely ignore the fact that Nebraska has no lethal injection drugs and very likely won’t get any for years, if ever.

While the nation remains divided over capital punishment, Nebraska stands out for its peculiar version of the institution. It’s still wedded to the idea of executing prisoners, just not the practical part of doing it.

The state is among a handful caught in a law vs. reality netherworld as legislatures and activists wrestle over how the issue will eventually play out.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018