Nebraska Democratic Party announces delegates for DNC; endorses VP Harris for presidential bid

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Democratic Party announced its over 30 delegates for the Democratic National Convention next month. It also is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee.

KMTV talked to one of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, Christa Yoakum, who is one of the delegates. She said she endorses VP Harris to be the Democratic nominee, citing the accomplishments of the Biden-Harris administration.

"Since the announcement was made, I have heard a lot of renewed enthusiasm," said Yoakum. "This brings some resolution to the concerns of President Biden's health."

Yoakum does not support an open convention, which happens when there is no set nominee when the convention starts. She said it should begin with Harris as the clear nominee.

"I also like the reassurance that we get from having a candidate and knowing how to move forward now," said Yoakum.

Another delegate, Cynthia LaMere from South Sioux City, said she's been hearing mostly positive feedback from voters regarding the announcement.

"She'll continue to step up and complete things that haven't been completely done. She can carry that kind of stuff," said LaMere."

As for where we go from here, both Yoakum and LaMere said the next move should be having town halls and listening sessions for voters.

"I think Harris is equipped to hit the ground running," said LaMere.

A roll call vote to nominate a candidate for the Democratic nominee is expected in early August.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.