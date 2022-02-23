Nebraska Democratic Party names Omaha native Precious McKesson as new executive director

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Nebraska Democratic Party announced its new executive director will be Omaha native Precious McKesson.

McKesson will assume her duties late next month, transitioning out of her current role as finance director for the NDP, to replace Jim Rogers, who has been executive director for the past eight years.

“I am excited to return to Nebraska as the Executive Director of the Nebraska Democratic Party alongside Chair [Jane] Kleeb and all of the grassroots leaders,” McKesson said in a press release. “It was an honor to work in the Biden-Harris administration under the leadership of U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. I look forward to working closely with our Democratic candidates as we look to flip seats red to blue in Nebraska.”

McKesson was the first woman and African-American to cast represent the Democratic Party via vote as an elector for Nebraska in the Electoral College. In 2020, she served as the Nebraska Political Director for Joe Biden's presidential campaign. Prior to her career in politics, she graduated from Omaha Public Schools and served in the Army.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.