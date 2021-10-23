Nebraska Democrats give Precious McKesson heartfelt sendoff as she heads to D.C.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The presidential elector from District 2, Precious McKesson, is leaving the world of Nebraska politics and heading to Washington D.C. to work for the Department of Education. On Friday the Nebraska Democrats gave her a heartfelt goodbye.

McKesson made a name for herself on the national stage last year when she cast Nebraska’s only democratic electoral vote, but she's been at work in the Omaha community for many years.

Senator Terrell McKinney said she was someone who had supported him throughout his campaign.

“She’s probably one of the first people I told I was running for office," he said during the celebration.

Senator Justin Wayne said McKesson encouraged him to strive for big changes in the legislature.

“Every elected person has somebody behind them, pushing them to do things they may not think they can do," Wayne said.

McKesson said it was good to hear from the community before heading out on her next adventure.

“It’s a great feeling to know that I’m being appreciated, and we’ll continue the work to get that elector vote, it just won’t be me next time," she said with a laugh.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said McKesson played a huge role in mobilizing voters and candidates of color, and putting Omaha on the map during the 2020 election.

“This is obviously very sad for me as a leader, but on the other hand, couldn’t be happier," Kleeb said. "Our loss is definitely President Biden administration's gain.”

McKesson says she’ll be sticking to her roots of community engagement in her new role as a special assistant in the office of communication and outreach.

She couldn't speak in too much detail about the goings-on at the department, but said she'd be focusing on getting families engaged with their children's education.

“I’m not just Precious from Omaha; now, I’m Precious in the Department of Education for the United States," McKesson said. "So I get to build all these relationships throughout the communities throughout the nation.”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.