Nebraska Democrats pass on censure, seek new action after failing to reach quorum

Editor’s note: This article has been revised to include comments and next steps from the Nebraska Democratic Party. This article has been updated to included additional comment from the Secular Democrats.

OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Members of the Nebraska Democratic Party will forgo a censure resolution against one of its elected officials in favor of a different action plan after failing at a Saturday meeting to reach quorum.

Party officials were poised to consider a censure resolution against Omaha State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha at its quarterly meeting in Scottsbluff. Now, that resolution will take the place of a handful of action items moving forward.

Mike Marcheck, chair of the Stonewall Democrats of Nebraska, an LGBTQIA2S+ caucus, sponsored the resolution to reprimand McDonnell because he supported Legislative Bill 574 in the spring. The caucus also sought to prohibit directing state party resources to McDonnell, immediately and indefinitely.

In a joint statement, state party officials, Stonewall Democrats, Secular Democrats and Nebraska Young Democrats said McDonnell, as the only Democratic member of the Nebraska Legislature to support LB 574, went against the “very core of our values as Democrats.”

“We protect people,” the statement reads. “First and always.”

LB 574, which was signed into law in May, restricts health care sought by transgender and gender-nonconforming minors and bans most abortions after 12 weeks gestational age.

The Legislature is officially nonpartisan, with 32 Republicans, 16 Democrats and one independent progressive.

In a Saturday letter to the state party, McDonnell said he is a Christian and a lifelong member of the Roman Catholic Church. He noted he registered as a Democrat in 1984 and ran as an anti-abortion candidate publicly in 2016 and again when he ran for reelection in 2020.

“The proposed censure and admonishment of me by the Nebraska Democratic Party, because I am pro-life, is not going to change my informed conscience and religious beliefs!” McDonnell wrote.

McDonnell told the Nebraska Examiner he plans to sit down with Jane Kleeb, chair of the state party, and C.J. King, chair of the Douglas County Democratic Party, and have a discussion.

He said he will ask to speak with the memberships of the county and state parties at future meetings, if Kleeb and King allow it.

King in a text said he plans to talk with McDonnell.

Call to action and next steps

The joint statement calls for Democratic members to get involved so the Legislature does not come down to a “one-vote margin.” A stated goal is to “elect 20 Democrats and independents in 2024.”

McDonnell is term-limited next year in the Legislature, and he confirmed he is considering a run for Omaha mayor in 2025.

Party officers and Stonewall Democrats committed through the statement to: