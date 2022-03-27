Watch
Nebraska Department of Agriculture announces fourth case of bird flu

Farm chicken
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Fourteen-year-old Keri Moore of Meridian, Miss., shows off "Dolly," a 17-week old rose comb brown leghorn hen, Friday, Sept. 18, 2015.
Farm chicken
Posted at 5:19 PM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 18:19:52-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A fourth case of bird flu has been reported in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, it was found in Holt County.

The birds were a small mixed flock of 50 or fewer and contained chicken and waterfowl.

The farm has been quarantined. The birds will be humanely depopulated and disposed of in an approved manner.

The NDA will be establishing a 6.2-mile surveillance zone around the affected area.

