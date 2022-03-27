Nebraska Department of Agriculture announces fourth case of bird flu

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A fourth case of bird flu has been reported in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, it was found in Holt County.

The birds were a small mixed flock of 50 or fewer and contained chicken and waterfowl.

The farm has been quarantined. The birds will be humanely depopulated and disposed of in an approved manner.

The NDA will be establishing a 6.2-mile surveillance zone around the affected area.

