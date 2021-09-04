Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services employee arrested for alleged sexual abuse and other charge

items.[0].image.alt
FILE
handcuffs
Posted at 2:12 PM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 15:12:45-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), an employee with the department has been arrested for carrying out two alleged felony offenses.

The NDCS said:

Summer Brandt (46), a nurse at the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC), was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol Friday, September 3, 2021 for unauthorized communication with a prisoner (Neb. Rev. Stat. §83-417) and sexual abuse of an inmate (Neb. Rev. Stat. §28-322.01). Both are felony offenses.

Brandt has been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) since August 8, 2016. Brandt resigned her position with the agency.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018