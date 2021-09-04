Nebraska Department of Correctional Services employee arrested for alleged sexual abuse and other charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), an employee with the department has been arrested for carrying out two alleged felony offenses.

The NDCS said:

Summer Brandt (46), a nurse at the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC), was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol Friday, September 3, 2021 for unauthorized communication with a prisoner (Neb. Rev. Stat. §83-417) and sexual abuse of an inmate (Neb. Rev. Stat. §28-322.01). Both are felony offenses.



Brandt has been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) since August 8, 2016. Brandt resigned her position with the agency.

