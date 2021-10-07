Watch
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services staffer arrested for unauthorized communication with a prisoner

FILE
Posted at 3:05 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 16:05:22-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a staff member at the Omaha Correctional Center was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol for alleged unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

The NDCS said the suspect, 26-year-old canteen operator Chianda Young, has been employed by the NDCS since Sept. 9, 2019 and that she has resigned.

The charge Young faces of unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a Class IV felony.

