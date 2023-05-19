Nebraska Department of Corrections: 2 staff members injured in separate assaults

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Corrections reported that two inmates at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln assaulted two staff members on Thursday.

The alleged assaults resulted in serious injuries.

Here's what we know from authorities:

According to a press release, the first assault occurred when an inmate, who was in an unapproved area, refused directives to leave.

The inmate is alleged to have punched a staff member in the head, resulting in injuries. Staff members who were nearby moved in quickly to restrain the inmate and remove him.

While staff were securing the area, a second inmate allegedly struck another staff member in the head. That staff member fell and hit his head on the concrete, resulting in a concussion and facial injuries. That inmate was also restrained and removed from the area.

Both staff members were treated at the hospital and released.

An investigation has been launched and findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution, according to NDCS.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.