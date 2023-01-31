Nebraska Department of Corrections employee arrested for alleged sexual assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested an employee of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) following an investigation into a reported sexual assault of a co-worker.

Here's what we know from authorities

According to NSP, the investigation began when investigators received a report from NDCS. The reported assault allegedly occurred at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in October 2022.

On Monday, 33-year-old James Cherry was arrested at his home in Humboldt for first-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault. Cherry has been lodged in Johnson County Jail.

