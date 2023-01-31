Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nebraska Department of Corrections employee arrested for alleged sexual assault

Arrest
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - A police officer carries handcuffs. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Arrest
Posted at 2:35 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 15:35:29-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested an employee of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) following an investigation into a reported sexual assault of a co-worker.

Here's what we know from authorities

According to NSP, the investigation began when investigators received a report from NDCS. The reported assault allegedly occurred at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in October 2022.

On Monday, 33-year-old James Cherry was arrested at his home in Humboldt for first-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault. Cherry has been lodged in Johnson County Jail.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018