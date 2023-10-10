Nebraska Department of Corrections reports death of a 53-year-old inmate

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Corrections is reporting the death of a 53-year-old inmate on Tuesday.

Here's what we know from authorities:

Victor Ozuna died on Monday at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC), where he was incarcerated.

Ozuna’s sentence began on Sept. 26, 2016. He was serving a 32 to 40-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault out of Douglas County.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Ozuna was being treated for a medical condition.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.