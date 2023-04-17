Watch Now
Nebraska Department of Corrections reports death of inmate on Monday

Posted at 10:33 AM, Apr 17, 2023
TECUMSEH, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 74-year-old inmate on Monday.

Here's what we know from authorities:

Phillip Privett died on Friday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI).

Privett’s sentence began on May 26, 2015. He was serving a 40 to 60-year sentence for second-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony out of Knox County.

Privett had a parole eligibility date of April 18, 2037, and a tentative release date of December 14, 2046.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, Privett was being treated for a medical condition, according to authorities.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

