Nebraska Department of Corrections reports death of Lincoln inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a Lincoln inmate on Friday.

Here's what we know from athouties:

Fifty-four-year-old David Saxton died on Friday morning at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC), where he was incarcerated.

Saxton’s sentence began on July 27, 2015. He was serving a 30 years to life sentence for second-degree murder out of Lincoln County.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Saxton was being treated for a medical condition.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

