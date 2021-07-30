Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs offering hiring bonuses

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — If you want to care for those who served in the military, the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) is hiring and offering bonuses up to $5,000 for those who join the team.

“We’re excited to be able to offer hiring bonuses to bring more teammates into our veterans’ homes and serve the men and women who have served our nation,” said NDVA Director John Hilgert. “To the teammates who have been our core throughout the pandemic and beyond, and have remained dedicated to our veterans and our mission, I am beyond excited to be able to offer bonuses for the hard work you have put in. Your dedication and resilience deserve the admiration and thanks of every Nebraskan.”

The bonuses will be given in four quarterly payments for those who join on or after July 31 for the following positions at the listed amounts:

$5,000 for RNs

$3,000 for LPNs

$2,000 for CNAs

$2,000 for Food Service Workers (cooks)

$1,500 for Food Service Assistants

Retention bonuses will also be offered for those who were part of the agency before July 31 at the following rates:

$10,000 for RNs

$6,000 for LPNs

$4,000 for CNAs

$4,000 for Food Service Workers (cooks)

$3,000 for Food Service Assistants

If you’re interested in applying, you can do so at the NDVA website .

