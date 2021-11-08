Nebraska Dept. of Health and Human Services unveils new business plan at Governor's press conference

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services unveiled a 2021-2022 business plan for the agency.

The plan is made of 17 priority initiatives that will guide DHHS in its mission to help people live better lives.

State leaders also highlighted the accomplishments of DHHS and their efforts to help Nebraska residents stay healthy during the pandemic.

"We improved in communication and outreach to the community across the state. We've also embellished our relationships with all of our stakeholders and our provider relationships, particularly during the pandemic. We've also built relationships in communities where we didn't have a relationship and now we're free to go into those communities and work with those organizations,” said Danette Smith, CEO of Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.